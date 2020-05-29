94 travellers among 128 test Covid-19 positive in J&K

Srinagar: A 70-year-old man from Shopian became victim of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the overall death tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 28.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that the man from Aliarpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a day after his death at SMHS Hospital.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for pneumonia with underlying hypertension and diabetes mellitus,” he said.

Dr Khan said that the elderly man died on Thursday evening while his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

His death has taken the COVID-19 death toll in J&K to 28 including 25 in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu.

He said the deceased was among the 58 new cases detected at Chest Diseases Hospital out of 842 samples tested during the last 24 hours.

“Of the new cases, 17 belong to Anantnag district including four expecting mothers and nine persons from the same family in Cherward Kokernag,” Dr Khan said.

Other new Covid-19 patients belong to Pulwama (17), Kupwara (15), Srinagar (3) and one each from Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

Meanwhile, Kashmir saw 128 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and the aggregate tally climbed to 2,164, health officials said.

Of them, 58 were detected positive at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura and the same number of cases were found positive at Chest Diseases Hospital.

Those tested positive included police personnel posted at District Police Lines Budgam, four expecting mothers from Anantnag district and five minors.

As per SKIMS officials, the hospital tested 1,430 samples since Thursday evening of which 58 tested positive.

“Thirty-one of them are travellers and their samples were received from Srinagar Airport and health authorities of various districts” said Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura.

As per the Media Bulletin, 94 of the new cases are travellers with the highest number 27 belonging to Srinagar followed by Kulgam 18, Poonch 14 and Jammu 7.lock

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print