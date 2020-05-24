Srinagar Admin orders complete lockdown till May 31

Srinagar: The district administration Srinagar on Saturday ordered complete lockdown across the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir till May 31.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Choudhary said that the restrictions are already in place from past few months to contain the deadly virus from spreading.

“People across the Srinagar district cooperated with the administration very well and it is hoped that they will cooperate in the future as well,” he said.

According to Dr Shahid all essential services will be allowed to operate as per existing norms on Eid.

He appealed the people to avoid the congregations and large gatherings especially on the festivals.

—KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print