Grand Mufti says people should offer Eid prayers together, except in red zones

Srinagar: The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir has asked people to offer Eid prayers collectively in their respective areas, except in areas declared as red zones, in an open space while maintaining social distancing norms and other health advisories.

Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam on Saturday told Kashmir Reader that people should offer Eid prayers locally by assembling in some open space. However, he said, people living in red zones should not venture out of home for Eid prayers. They should offer prayers at their homes with family members, he said.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has ordered complete lockdown in Srinagar upto 31st May. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, said that the decision to impose complete lockdown has been taken in the view of serious violations seen in various areas during the past week. He said the prevailing situation due to Covid-19 has also necessitated the strict lockdown for more time.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print