Flyers entering J&K to undergo tests

JAMMU: In view of the flights resuming operations from May 25, the government on Saturday announced that all necessary preventive protocols about COVID-19 pandemic will be ensured during evacuation process of stranded people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“All passengers/returnees coming to UT of J&K, whether by road, rail or air will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test following which they will be under administrative quarantine, for 14 days, till the test result is negative, in which case they are released for Home Quarantine, or positive, in which case they are sent to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment,” a circular issued said.

The Government already issued mandatory instructions for 100 per cent RTPCR testing of incoming passengers by trains and other means in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 and the State Executive Committee vide its order No. 55-JK (DMRRR) and reiterated the protocol to be followed by all returning passengers into J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print