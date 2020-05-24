Woman dies of Coronavirus, death toll reaches 21

Covid tally crosses 1500 as 80 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed one more Covid-19 related death as a 55-year-old woman from Anantnag district died at SKIMS Soura, officials said on Saturday.

With the fresh death, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has 21. Of them, 19 are from Kashmir and two from Jammu division.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that a coronavirus positive patient from Botingo area of Anantnag died at SKIMS at around 11 am on Saturday.

“The patient was admitted to SKIMS Soura on April 6 with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). She was critical since then and later tested positive for Covid-19 also,” he said.

“Today her condition deteriorated beyond recovery as she suffered multi-organ failure due to ARDS which lead to her death,” he said.

Dr Jan said her body had been handed over to the family as per the MHA protocol.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir to 1,569.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said 14 samples were detected positive for the virus since Friday evening out of 620 samples tested.

“Six patients belong to Anantnag, four from Kulgam district, three from Pulwama and one from Srinagar,” he said.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 39 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 3,500 samples analysed today.

“Of 39 new cases detected today at SKIMS Soura 35 alone are from Kupwara district, two from Srinagar, and one each from Pulwama and Baramulla,” he said.

At SKIMS Bemina, no sample was detected positive out of 433 tests done.

Among districts, Kupwara recorded 36 cases, the highest number number followed by 14 in Ramban, six in Anantnag, five in Kulgam, four each in Pulwama and Jammu, three in Srinagar and one each in Poonch, Bandipora, Kathua and Kishtwar.

