Anantnag woman dies of Covid-19, death toll reaches 18

Two pregnant women among 73 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed one more Covid-19 related death after a 40-year-old woman from Anantnag district died at SKIMS Soura, officials said on Wednesday.

With the fresh death, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 18. Of them, 16 are from Kashmir and two from Jammu.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that a coronavirus positive patient from Bijbehara area of Anantnag died at SKIMS at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

“The patient was earlier admitted to SMHS Hospital. On April 6, she was shifted to SKIMS after her condition deteriorated. We diagnosed her having Necrotising Pancreatitis,” he said.

“Her Covid-19 test came positive on May 12 after doctors suspected her having the infection,” Dr Jan said.

He said the deceased was critical due to her ailment Necrotising Pancreatitis which has high mortality and breathed her last late Tuesday evening.

“Her body has been handed over to the family as per the MHA protocol,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 73 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 1,390, health officials said.

Of these Covid-19 cases, 17 were detected positive at Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, 44 at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura, eight at Jammu-based hospitals while the newly established lab at SKIMS Bemina also found one person having the infection.

Those testing positive included two-three expecting mothers including one from Khudwani village in Kulgam and another from Chatawan village of Shopian district respectively.

Besides, nine residents of Jammu division also found positive for coronavirus at CD Hospital. They are among 706 samples tested since Tuesday evening at the hospital.

A 55-year-old man of Char-i-Sharief area of Budgam was also detected positive of Covid-19 at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital Bemina.

“We tested 256 samples today out of which one tested positive for coronavirus while the remaining 255 were found negative,” Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Reyaz Untoo told Kashmir Reader.

“The hospital’s virology lab received the ICMR accreditation for conducting Covid-19 testing and now samples from Budgam and Srinagar districts are being tested in the lab,” he said.

Dr Untoo claimed that the exclusive COVID-hospital has been treating all types of Covid-19 patients including expecting mothers.

“We have conducted many deliveries of COVID-positive pregnant women. Today, we successfully did LSCS on a woman who is doing alright along with her new-born,” he said.

An official in Jammu said eight more Covid-19 patients were found in the division including two each in Ramban and Jammu districts and one from Kathua. The patients were found positive for the virus at Jammu-based hospitals, he said.

As per SKIMS officials, the hospital tested 1,992 samples since Tuesday evening of which 44 tested positive.

“Seventeen of them are travellers as their samples were received from Jammu, 14 samples were received from CMO Srinagar, eight from Baramulla, four from Kupwara while one from Pulwama,” said Dr Jan.

He said most of the patients from Jammu and Kupwara are the recent travelers.

