Shrines, mosques silent on Shab-e-Qadr for first time in living memory

Srinagar: The revered night of Shab-e-Qadr has gone uncelebrated in Kashmir’s shrines and mosques for the first time in living memory due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

It is also the first time in living memory that three of the holiest nights in Islam, Shab-e-Baraat, Shab-e-Me’raaj and now Shab-e-Qadr, have gone without any celebrations at mosques and shrines in Kashmir valley. All three nights fell amid the outbreak of the deadly disease in Kashmir. In fact, for the past two months, no congregational Friday prayers have been offered in any part of the valley.

On the sacred eve of Shab-e-Qadr, shrines and mosques in Srinagar wore a deserted look. The celebrations of this blessed night remained largely restricted to homes.

For the first time, there was no sound of loudspeakers from mosques. In normal times, mosques used to be prime centres of Shab-e-Qadr celebrations. They used to be abuzz with activities all night but this year only an eerie silence prevails.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu Kashmir had urged people on Monday to suspend congregational prayers on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr, and also on Jumat-ul-vida and Eid-ul-Fitr in view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Kashmir.

The Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Nasir Ul Islam, also urged people to offer Shab-e-Qadr prayers at home and avoid any kind of social gatherings.

“If we follow government instructions, we will be able to eradicate Covid-19 soon. The holy month of Ramadan is in progress. Prayers are being offered at homes and now I urge upon people to offer the prayers of Shab-e-Qadar in their homes as well. This I am saying because the coronavirus threat is still not over,” the Grand Mufti said.

Two months ago, the Jammu Kashmir Wakf Board had banned all religious gatherings and prayers in all shrines and mosques in Kashmir valley.

During the month of Ramadan, the night of Shab-e-Qadr is considered to be the most rewarding and forgiving. The Shab is celebrated on the 27th of Ramadan every year throughout the world. Usually, people throng shrines and mosques in large numbers to offer congregational night- long prayers, besides other supplications.

Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Eidgah, told Kashmir Reader that it was for the first time in his life that he was sitting at home on eve of Shab-e-Qadr.

“Due to the spread of the deadly virus across the globe, the situation in Kashmir is not suitable for mass gatherings. But we are feeling alienated,” he said.

Nabi, who is in his 60s, was a regular visitor to Makhdoom Sahib shrine during the holy month of Ramadan. “I used to spend the last 10 days of Ramadan at the shrine and pray to the Almighty in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Nabi said that the pandemic is a lesson for humanity, as those who claimed to be superpowers are now on their knees. “We all should seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah,” he said.

Khata Begum, who usually offered Shab-e-prayers at the Jamia Masjid, said it is the first Shab E Qadr when she will offer prayers at home.

“Anxiety and fear have gripped people due to coronavirus,” she said.

Khata Begum said that in her 65 years of life, she has never seen such a situation. She said that even during the peak militancy period, masjids and shrines were places of peace and refuge.

Similarly, Mumtaz Ahmad from Shaheed Gunj area of Karan Nagar, said, “Although due to the prevailing situation we cannot offer prayers at local masjids, but praying at home also has its own benefits.”.

She said that people should follow government advisories as it is for the benefit of everyone in Kashmir valley. “Pray to Allah that this deadly virus goes away soon, as it has already claimed hundreds of lives,” she said. (With inputs from Nazima Sidiq )

