OGW arrested in Baramulla, arms recovered: police

BARAMULLA: Police in Baramulla on Tuesday arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) in Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Police in a statement said that at about 11am a joint checkpoint was established by SOG Kreeri, cops of police station Sheeri, Army’s 29 RR and 176 Bn CRPF at Karewa crossing Kreeri.

During checking, one person tried to flee from the spot who was tactfully apprehended by the efforts of party.

One Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, 08 pistol rounds and a matrix sheet were recovered from his possession.

Police said that arrested was identified as Waseem Raja alis Jana son of Gulam Hassan Para a resident of Tapar Pattan and had links with militants earlier.

Police said that they resister a case under FIR number 43/2020 in this regard at police station Kreeri and further investigation is on.

