Div Com reviews arrangements for Shab-e-Qadr,Jumat-ul-Vida, Eid-ul-Fitr

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting of senior officers of divisional administration to review arrangements for celebrations of Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners via video conferencing while as Chief Engineer PDD, Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, SP Rural Traffic and representatives of other concerned departments.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure that mutton is being sold at government approved rates.

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, he directed all the DCs and SSPs to ensure that the shop keepers follow all the related SOPs in letter and spirit, and in case of any violation action against such shop keepers be taken.

In order to curb black marketing, the Div Com asked for rigorous market checking teams comprising of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Revenue, Police, SMC, Legal Metrology, Drug & Food Safety Standards Department to ensure market checking of essential commodities.

He asked FCS&CA to make all possible arrangements for availability of ration like Rice, Atta, Sugar, K-oil and LPG cylinders in buffer stock on these occasions as per notified rates of standard quality.

Similarly, Controller, Drug and Food Safety Organization was directed to ensure that the standard quality of food items like Bakery & confectionery products, snacks, soft drinks, spices and other food stuffs are available in the market.

Divisional Commissioner directed Power Development Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the eve of Jumat-ul-Vida , Shab-i-Qadr and Eid-Ul-Fitr. He also directed PHE Department to make adequate water supply available on Jumat-ul-Vida , Shab-i-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr besides ensuring availability of Water through tankers at the places where needed.

He exhorted upon the SMC to launch cleanliness drive at the mosques, shrines, besides ensuring that all street lights are made functional.

“SMC shall ensure frequent checks of the markets to ensure availability of quality food products like mutton, chicken, bakery, milk, vegetables, fruits etc in Srinagar city on the already fixed rates and incase of violation such persons shall be booked,” he directed.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner asked Animal Husbandry Department to ensure the availability of poultry birds on notified rates.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print