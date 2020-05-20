R&B dept to start macadamisation of roads in June

SRINAGAR: The department of the Road and buildings (R&B) is going to macadamise 1000 kilometer road length in Kashmir this season.

Chief Engineer of Road and buildings (R&B) department Sami Arif told Kashmir Reader that macdamisation work will start from June.

No macdamisation work took place after the abrogation of Article 370 last year leaving roads with huge potholes.

Arif said repairing work of roads has been already started but full-fledged macdamisation of roads will begin next month.

