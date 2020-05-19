Domicile Rules ‘untimely, inappropriate’ in absence of popular government: JKAP

SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Tuesday termed framing of new Jammu and Kashmir Domicile rules as “inappropriate and untimely” in absence of a popular government in J&K.

In a statement issued here, a spokesman of JKAP said the new rules have been framed at a time when the whole country especially Jammu and Kashmir is battling to reduce the number of deaths caused due to COVID pandemic.

“The timing of framing of these important rules is not only inappropriate but grossly unethical. There is no popular, elected government in place in J&K wherein the legislature could have thoroughly discussed and deliberated upon eligibility criteria for availing domicile credentials,” the JKAP spokesman added.

The JKAP demanded that the entire exercise be put on hold till there is an elected government in J&K.

The said the people in J&K were presently engaged in battle of survival against Coronavirus, and it would be “constitutionally and morally indecorous to thrust these rules, framed by bureaucracy, on them”.

The spokesman said the JKAP will continue with its efforts to get this law “revisited in its entirety in order to remove the loopholes till it satisfies the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said that the JKAP has already made public its stand with regard to Domicile Law and “will continue its struggle till the hostile sections in the law like, mandatory tenure for non-natives to reside in J&K and cut off dates to qualify for the domicile are not rectified as per the demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

