COVID-19: Eight Kashmir districts declared red zones

Srinagar: The J&K government on Tuesday declared all Kashmir districts except Ganderbal and Bandipora as red zones in view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

An order issued by Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, categorised Ganderbal and Bandipora as orange zones given the relatively lesser threat of virus transmission in the twin districts.

In Jammu province, Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts have been declared as red zones while as Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu have been categorised as orange zones.

Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts have been declared as green zones.

The government of India had on May 17 authorised state and union territory governments to declare districts as red, orange and green zones in accordance with the extent of virus transmission and as per the parameters laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

