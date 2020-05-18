12 shops demolished by authorities in Pampore

PAMPORE: Authorities on Sunday evening demolished 12 shops and walling around several residential houses in saffron town Pampore.

The massive demolition drive was carried out in Tulbagh area of Pampore on Khrew-Pampore road in which 12 shops including a newly constructed shopping complex was razed to ground. Several walls around some houses were also demolished.

Five JCB machines and over scores officials , employees, cops were deployed to remove the structures on governmnt land.

Authorities told Kashmir Reader that the structures were raised on government land illegally.

The drive was carried out by revenue department, Municipal Committee Pampore, R&B and police department under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Raghav Langer. Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din was present during the drive.

Earlier in the day, the residents opposed the demolition drive. Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that police personnel fired several rounds in air to disperse them.

Earlier Municipal Committee Pampore carried out anti encroachment drive in Khrew Chowk Drangbal area of Saffron town Pampore during which eaves of around a dozen shops were demolished. The eaves, authorities said, were encroaching the road.

However, both these drives created a lot of resentment among local residents who claimed that the drive was carried secretly during the pandemic without any notice or information to them.

