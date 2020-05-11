Saket court employee tested positive for Covid

According to a circular issued by the district judge, the wife of a junior judicial assistant of the court informed telephonically that her husband was found infected with coronavirus on Saturday evening.

The court staff had last visited the office on May 4 due to some official work and come in contact with a court’s stenographer, the circular said.

Therefore the stenographer has been asked to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days from May 4 to May 17 and take necessary precautions, it said.

In view of the above, it is directed that in-charge, Care Taking Branch, Saket Courts, will take immediate steps as per norms provided by the Government of India, with the help of concerned authorities and staff members, the circular said.

It is for the information of all concerned to ensure that necessary action and precautions are taken, said the circular