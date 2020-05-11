Migrant workers stuck in Kashmir advised not to visit hospitals unnecessarily

SRINAGAR: Migrant workers and labourers belonging to other states and presently stranded in Kashmir have been asked to avoid visiting hospitals for COVID screening in connection with their travel to their home states.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir in a statement said that the labourers shall be informed beforehand about when and where they have to undergo health check up and that they should avoid visiting hospitals unless advised by authorities.

The stranded labourers have been advised to ensure that they are registered with the concerned Labour Department.

Regarding return to their respective destinations, the statement said that the labourers shall be informed about the date of their travel and medical checkup asking them to stay put at their current places till arrangements are finalized for their return to their native areas.

