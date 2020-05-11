Six more COVID-19 recovered patients sent to home quarantine: DC Anantnag

Anantnag: Six more COVID–19 patients have recovered in Anantnag and they were sent to home quarantine on Monday after their tests were found negative for the disease.

On Sunday, six recovered patients were sent to home quarantine taking the total recoveries to 12, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Dar said.

He asked them to strictly follow the protocol and SOP in home quarantine and said more recoveries are expected in the coming days.

Dar said that SDH Bijbehara has been designated as Special Hospital for delivery of expecting mothers from red zones, where 13 deliveries including 3 LSCs of such ladies were conducted so far.

Earlier, the DC along with ADC visited walnut factory and FCI godown Mir Bazar to be augmented as quarantine centres for the people coming from other parts of the country.

