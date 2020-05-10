Advisor Khan directs for testing people from Red Zones

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday called for enforcement of strict protocol of suspected COVID-19 cases at all hospitals in order to contain the spread of pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor was speaking at a meeting to review the measures being put in place by various departments regarding prevention and control of COVID-19.

Khan, who is overall in-charge of Coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, called for strict enforcement of security protocol besides Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) while handling suspected COVID-19 cases.

He directed the health authorities for proper handling of patients and their attendants who visit different hospitals for consultation and treatments.

He directed COVID-19 testing for all coming from Red Zones and separate wards for suspects with highest level of safety protocols.

Khan asked the officials to designate wards in each super specialty hospitals with minimum capacity of 8 beds for suspect cases and follow strict protocol to ensure that there is no mixing of suspect cases with healthy ones.

The Advisor also asked Deputy Commissioner Srinagar for the establishment of COVID-19 Public Information Booth at all hospitals which would be called as ‘Screening Booths’ where a doctor or any other health officials would be posted for screening all the persons who visit these hospitals.

“All the persons who visit the hospitals (both the patients and attendants) whether symptomatic or asymptomatic would be screened and checked at the booths to ensure that other people already in hospital would be saved from the disease,” Khan said.

He said through these booths information would be disseminated to general public regarding social distancing, hospital assistance, hospital protocols, follow-ups etc.

The Advisor asked all the district health officials for advanced coordination for all referrals and make testing mandatory for all referrals besides tagging them with COVID free certificates.

The Advisor directed establishment of dedicated lines/helplines in each hospital for patients while maintaining digital log of all calls received.

Khan also asked for additional quarantine facilities close to all hospitals across the Jammu and Kashmir in order to address any emergency related to COVID-19.

“Each hospital has to make plan for exigency in case of any likely surge in cases beyond institutional capacity. The hospital authorities in cooperation with district administration would identify additional quarantine facilities close to the hospitals,” Khan added.

The Advisor also asked the hospital authorities to inspect and keep check over the hygiene and safety of all the hospital canteens.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also held a meeting with several Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing over the issue of nomadic movement in these districts.

The Advisor discussed in detail the plan for the movement of nomads in districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipore, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Baramulla.

The respective DCs informed the Advisor about several steps being taken to facilitate and check the movement of these nomads during the pandemic.

The Advisor asked the DCs to firm up plans for the smooth movement of the nomads while keeping the safety protocols in place.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director SKIMS Soura, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principal GMC Srinagar, Medical Superintendents of LD Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar.

