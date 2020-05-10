Kashmiri students stuck in Bangladesh not in evacuation list seek govt help

Srinagar: Kashmiri students in Community Based Medical College (CBMC) Bangladesh have said that their names are not in the list of students being evacuated to their homes.

A day ago, more than 160 Kashmiri students from Bangladesh arrived in Srinagar in a special flight as part of the government of India’s efforts to bring back Indians stranded abroad.

But a student from CMBC told Kashmir Reader on phone that her name along with 70 students from their college are not in the list of students circulated for third flight for returning home so far. “Later, there might not be more flights to Srinagar. We are mentally disturbed and want to return home,” the female student added.

According to the students who are staying at the college hostel, they returned from Benapole border last month after being denied entry to enter India in view of nationwide lockdown.

The students appealed the J&K government to intervene so that they can return home.

“Today the third list for evacuation under Vande Bharat mission came and our names are not in it. We are facing many difficulties like we have no money as the ATM is 19 km away.

“We are really scared. It is my humble request to you to help us by drawing attention of the concerned authorities to our problems,” said another student.

