Court orders inquiry into deaths of pregnant women

Srinagar: A trial court at Anantnag on Monday took suo moto cognizance in death of two pregnant women due to alleged medical negligence and directed senior superintendent of police (SSP) to hold enquiry into the matter within 15 days.

The Principal District & Session Judge Anantnag, who is also the Chairman of district legal services authority took cognizance of alleged mismanaging and mishandling of medical emergencies in the district and ordered a high level probe into two cases in which two pregnant ladies lost their lives.

The trial court directed SSP Anantnag to hold an enquiry by himself or by any other officer but not below the rank of SP.

“The enquiry should be concluded within a period of 15 days and if the report of enquiry finds a case of medical negligence in the death of the said pregnant ladies then those responsible for medical negligence must be brought to book and the action as warranted under law may be initiated against any delinquent official,” it directed.

The direction came after the court took note of a communication made by secretary district legal services authority besides a representation made by lawyer, Wasiq, stating that a video which has gone viral in which a pregnant lady was being ferried on trolley by her relatives through the streets of Anantnag for not having been provided an ambulance by the hospital authorities and not admitted in the hospital to deliver.

The representation states that the said woman was allowed to die by the authorities without showing any compassion and without discharging duties which have been enjoined upon them by the noble medical profession.

It pointed out that prior to this incident one pregnant woman had come to hospital at Bijbehara to deliver the child but the said she was not attended to by the doctors on duty as a result of which she was left unattended and due to the apparent lack of medical care she gave birth to stillborn twins.

It says that although the bodies of the twins were handed over to the legal heirs but the dead body of the lady was kept in the hospital and her samples were taken to find out as to whether she tested positive or not for coronavirus.

“Despite the fact her samples were taken yet here dead body was handed over to her legal heirs without waiting for the tests to come. Later on, her tests proved to be positive for coronavirus but by that time her dead body was taken by her legal heirs for burial. During this period, her dead body came in contact with her relatives, neighbours, medical staff, ambulance and even the driver who ferried her dead body to her home thereby endangering the life of many people,” it said.

It said these incidents have evoked great social resentment and people feel insecure and demand justice from those who are managing the things at the helm of affairs and are responsible for providing health care to the sick and ailing.

The representation demanded that the court is required to initiate an enquiry in the matter and ensure that those found guilty should be brought to book so that the faith which people have lost in the working of administration is reposed and restored.

The SSP Anantnag was also directed to submit a periodical report before the court.

