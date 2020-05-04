J&K govt issues fresh guidelines for lockdown

Srinagar: With the government of India extending the COVID-19 lockdown by another two weeks, the J&K government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for activities and movement of people.

An order issued by Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam prohibited movement of non-essential activities from 7 pm till 7 am during the fresh lockdown starting Monday.

The respective district magistrates have been asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPc.

A per the order, no fresh permission or passes will be required for essential activities that have been already issued under the earlier lockdown till May 3.

International and domestic travel- interstate, inter-district and intra-district- shall continue to be prohibited as usual except for the emergency situations as already permitted by the government of India.

Educational institutions, shopping malls, cinema halls and other places involving public gathering s including religious congregations will continue to remain prohibited as per the order.

