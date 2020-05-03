J&K govt extends closure of educational institutions till May 17

Srinagar: With the government of India extending the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown by another two weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended the closure of educational institutions and training institutes till May 17.

The institutions were first closed by the government till March 31 and have remained so in view of the ongoing all India lockdown announced later from March 24 till April 14 which was extended till May 3.

An order issued by Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, Rohit Sharma on Sunday ordered closure of educational institutions in J&K till May 17.

The government of India has already extended the prevailing lockdown by two more weeks with effect from May 4.

The J&K School Education has asked students to read texts and attend TV classes started by the government in view if the lockdown.

