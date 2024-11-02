8.9 C
Srinagar
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Gunfight Breaks Out In Khanyar Srinagar

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Khanyar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khanyar on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.

Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.(GNS)

