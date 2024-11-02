10-month-old boy among 3 killed, 3 injured in Reasi accident

Reasi: At least three people died and three others were injured after a vehicle met with an accident in Chassana area of Reasi district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the vehicle met with an accident near Chamalu Mode, resulting in on spot death to three persons, and three others were critically injured.

“All injured have been shifted to Jammu GMC hospital, while police have taken cognisance of the accident,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandoor singh (19), Kulcha Devi (27), and 10-month-old boy, all residents of Mali Kote—(KNO)