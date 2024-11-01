Two Non- Locals Shot At, Injured At Magam, Both Stable: Top Official

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen suspected to be militants fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama Magam area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday evening.

A top police officer said that militants this evening fired upon two non-locals near Mazahama resulting injuries to the both persons.

They were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

They have been identified as Sanjay and Usman both from UP. They were engaged in Jal Jeevan Project as workers.

Soon whole area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers. More details will follow.(GNS)