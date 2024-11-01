3 houses damaged in massive fire in Kulgam village

Kulgam: Three residential houses were gutted in a fire incident in Daderkoot area of the south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

An official said fire broke out late last night which four structures including three double-storey houses and a cow shed got damaged.

He said that there was no loss of life reported in incident, while cause of fire seems to be a short circuit.

Meanwhile, two shops were damaged in a fire incident in Tarzoo village of Sopore in the wee hours today.

An official said that the cause of fire was being ascertained while fire was brought under control—(KNO)