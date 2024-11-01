9.3 C
Srinagar
Friday, November 1, 2024
3 houses damaged in massive fire in Kulgam village

By Reader correspondent
Reader correspondent
Kulgam: Three residential houses were gutted in a fire incident in Daderkoot area of the south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

An official said  fire broke out late last night which four structures including three double-storey houses and a cow shed got damaged.

He said that there was no loss of life reported in incident, while cause of fire seems to be a short circuit.

Meanwhile, two shops were damaged in a fire incident in Tarzoo village of Sopore in the wee hours today.

An official said  that the cause of fire was being ascertained while fire was brought under control—(KNO)

Ground reality is that J&K is UT today: LG

