Two Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Accident In Banihal

Jammu:Two people including a driver and woman were killed while as four others were injured in a road accident near Magarkote flyover in Banihal district on Wednesday.

Officials said that a vehicle bearing registration number PB36- J-3100 while carrying passengers met an accident near Magarkote flyover.

Two people were killed including a driver and a woman, and four others were injured in the incident.

All the injured have been shifted to Sub-district hospital Banihal for treatment. All the passengers belong to Maharashtra state, they said.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.(GNS)