10.8 C
Srinagar
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...
Top News

Two Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Accident In Banihal

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Jammu:Two people including a driver and woman were killed while as four others were injured in a road accident near Magarkote flyover in Banihal district on Wednesday.

Officials said that a vehicle bearing registration number PB36- J-3100 while carrying passengers met an accident near Magarkote flyover.

Two people were killed including a driver and a woman, and four others were injured in the incident.

All the injured have been shifted to Sub-district hospital Banihal for treatment. All the passengers belong to Maharashtra state, they said.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.(GNS)

Previous article
First 5-Day Assembly Session Begins November 4
Next article
‘Ronaldo a monster and Messi, father of monster,’ says Pep Guardiola on duo’s Ballon d’Or streak

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks