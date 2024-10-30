First 5-Day Assembly Session Begins November 4

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday issued a provisional calendar for sittings of its first session which is scheduled to begin on November 4.

The first five-day session will start with the election the Speaker, followed by an address from the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Nov 4: Election of Speaker, Governor’s address Nov 5: Obituary references, Nov 6: Discussion on motion of thanks on Governor’s address Nov 7: Discussion continues on motion of thanks on Governor’s address Nov 8: Reply On Governor Address

This inaugural session, the first for the newly elected Assembly in a decade, represents a significant moment for the Union Territory’s legislative process and is expected to include a series of important discussions.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the session’s calendar encompasses a variety of key ceremonial and legislative activities.

On November 4, the session will begin with the election of the Speaker, a vital procedural step for establishing the Assembly’s leadership structure. After this, the Lieutenant Governor’s address will set the tone for discussions in the upcoming days, likely covering policy priorities and governance issues relevant to the region.

The following day will focus on obituary references for former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who have passed away since the last session of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. This will provide members with an opportunity to pay their respects and honour the contributions of these leaders.

The next two days are reserved for an in-depth discussion on the Motion of Thanks regarding the LG’s address. This Motion allows members to debate the points raised in the address, share their perspectives on the outlined policies and priorities, and bring forward issues that they believe should be addressed by the administration.

On the final day, the discussion on the Motion of Thanks will continue, with members expected to conclude their remarks. The LG’s administration is anticipated to provide a formal reply, addressing the concerns raised during discussions and elaborating on its plans moving forward.

The session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is expected to set the groundwork for future legislative discussions and establish the tone for engagement between the members and the administration.

Panchayat Electoral Roll: J&KSEC issues Revised Revision Schedule

Jammu: The State Election Commission, J&K, today issued the Revised Revision Schedule regarding updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2025.

According to a document issued by the State Election Commissioner, B R Sharma in this regard, the publication of Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll in Form PER-1 will be issued on 11.11.2024 (Monday), filing of claims and objections for additions/deletions/corrections/transposition on 11.11.2024 Monday to 09.12.2024 Monday, while special camps will be held at the Polling Booth Locations on 16.11.2024 (Saturday), 17.11.2024 (Sunday), 23.11.2024 (Saturday), 24.11.2024 (Sunday), 30.11.2024 (Saturday) and 01.12.2024 (Sunday). The Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO i.e VLW/MPWIGRS) along with Assembly BLOs shall remain available at these Polling Booth Locations with the requisite forms and panchayat roll for guidance of the electors.

Similarly, disposal of claims and objections will be done on 23.12.2024 (Monday) by the ERO while publication of final Panchayat Electoral Roll -2024 will be done on 06.01.2025 (Monday).