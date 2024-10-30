Omar reviews H&UDD initiatives, emphasises on ‘resilient’ urban planning

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted a comprehensive review of the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) here at Civil Secretariat.

The review meeting aimed at evaluating the department’s progress, identifying challenges, and setting priorities for urban development projects.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary H&UDD Mandeep Kaur, Divisional Commissioners of both Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, and Commissioners of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations, among others.

The review meeting commenced with a detailed presentation by Commissioner Secretary Mandeep Kaur, who outlined the functioning of H&UDD and its affiliated organizations.

Discussions spanned across central funding for various schemes and departmental needs besides the key issues including policy gaps, outdated master plans and overlapping mandates of development authorities.

Also, the meeting highlighted the concerns about rationalizing human resources and ensuring the long-term viability of Smart City initiatives.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of strengthening town planning efforts to address urban growth effectively.

“The effectiveness of our town planning will determine the future livability of our cities,” the chief minister remarked while stressing that urban planning must be resilient to meet the needs of the growing population.

During the meeting, several discussions also focused on organization-specific issues, policy reform initiatives, and updates on projects implemented by Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

The Chief Minister reviewed detailed project proposals and their current status, urging prompt action and accountability to drive visible progress.

Regarding the e-bus project under FAME-II and the PM e-bus Sewa scheme, he directed an increase in e-bus frequency on city routes and instructed that the routes be expanded to include key hospitals. “Citizens need reliable and accessible transport options. Connecting e-buses to hospitals and high-demand areas is essential for a responsive urban transport network,” he stated.

The meeting also included reviews of major urban development schemes such as CITIIS 2.0, AMRUT 2.0, PMAY (Urban), the National Urban Livelihood Mission, and the National Clean Air Programme. Abdullah encouraged the department to address bottlenecks in project implementation. “Efficient execution of these programs can transform our cities into cleaner, more sustainable spaces for all residents,” he said.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to a holistic and sustainable urban development approach, aiming for enhanced quality of life for all urban residents of Jammu and Kashmir.