‘Whole of govt approach’ needed against militancy, its ecosystem: LG

Attends Passing out Parade of Recruit Constables of BSF

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday attended the Passing out Parade cum Attestation ceremony of Recruit Constables of Border Security Force at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF Kashmir at Humhama.

The ceremony marked the induction of 629 Recruits of Recruit Batch No. 124 to 127 into the Border Security Force.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the new recruits for becoming an integral part of the BSF and asked them to discharge their responsibilities towards the nation and the people with utmost dedication and sensitivity.

Paying tributes to the BSF bravehearts, the Lt Governor said the valour and sacrifice of our brave BSF Personnel and their devotion to the duty is an inspiration to the youth to serve the motherland.

“I am proud of the fact that the BSF as ‘first line of defence’ is playing a sterling role in guarding our border and tackling various other security challenges,” the Lt Governor said.

Reiterating the resolve of the administration, police and security forces to ensure peace, stability and security, the Lt Governor emphasised on ‘Whole of Government Approach’ to wipe out militancy and its ecosystem.

“We are determined for effective, continuous, coordinated and sustained action against terrorists and support structures in J&K UT. The counter-terror grid has been strengthened with coordination between the security agencies. A multi-pronged strategy has been put in place to prevent infiltration,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the stringent measures taken to dismantle the terror ecosystem and foil the nefarious designs of the enemies.

“We have launched a massive crackdown against narco-terror networks. A significant progress has been made in choking terror finance and taking exemplary action against those aiding and abetting terrorism”, he said.

The Lt Governor also called for regular engagement of Security Forces personnel with the youth, especially with the NCC cadets of Kashmir valley and motivate them to join the security forces.

At the outset, the Lt Governor took the ceremonial salute and witnessed the impressive parade and demonstrations by the BSF Units. He also felicitated the recruits for their exceptional performance during the course of training.

An oath was administered to the passing out constables for performing their duties with honesty and utmost sensitivity.

The 44 weeks of training program equipped recruits with proficiency in handling various weapons, firing skills, border management, physical efficiency and endurance, field craft and tactics, counter-terrorism, counter- insurgency, law & order and human rights.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Ashok Yadav, IG BSF Kashmir; Sh V K Birdi, IGP, Kashmir; Sh Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; senior officials of Security forces, Police, administration, BSF personnel and family members of the new recruits were present on the occasion.