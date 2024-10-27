16.2 C
Srinagar
Sunday, October 27, 2024
type here...
Latest

Muhammad Rizwan named Pakistan’s white-ball captain, replacing Babar Azam

By Press Trust of India
0
0

Must read

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of Indiahttp://kashmirreader.com

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan was on Sunday named Pakistan’s ODI and T20 captain, replacing Babar Azam, as the selectors announced the squads for the white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe beginning November 4.

Salman Ali Agha was made vice-captain for all future ODI and T20 international assignments.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in their Australia tour, beginning with the first match in Melbourne (ODI) on November 4, and that will be Rizwan’s first assignment as captain.

Previous article
‘Whole of govt approach’ needed against militancy, its ecosystem: LG

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks