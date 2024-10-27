Muhammad Rizwan named Pakistan’s white-ball captain, replacing Babar Azam

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan was on Sunday named Pakistan’s ODI and T20 captain, replacing Babar Azam, as the selectors announced the squads for the white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe beginning November 4.

Salman Ali Agha was made vice-captain for all future ODI and T20 international assignments.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in their Australia tour, beginning with the first match in Melbourne (ODI) on November 4, and that will be Rizwan’s first assignment as captain.