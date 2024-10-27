The NEET Dilemma: A Dream Turned Nightmare For Aspiring Doctors

As pressure mounts in the competition for medical seats, the emotional toll on students raises urgent questions about the future of medical entrance exams and the mental health of aspirants.

NEET has become a thorn in the side of students. The NEET UG exam, once seen as a gateway to a promising future in medicine, has transformed into a nightmare for many students. What was meant to provide equal opportunities is now seen as a trap—a relentless grind that leaves students feeling trapped and overwhelmed. The exam has become a subject of ridicule and witticism, with many joking that once you’re in, there’s no way out.

Overview of NEET: A Growing Pressure Cooker

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is India’s medical entrance exam, introduced in 2013 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to unify various entrance tests across the country. NEET replaced the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and other state-level exams, promising to streamline the process and provide a national standard for medical education.

NEET comes in three formats: NEET UG (undergraduate), NEET PG (postgraduate), and NEET SS (super speciality). The competition has grown tremendously in recent years. Last year, approximately 20,87,462 lakh students registered for NEET across India. This year, the number has skyrocketed, with 24,06,079 lakh students applying—a staggering 20% increase. Even in regions like Kashmir, the number of aspirants has more than doubled, rising from 26,595 in 2023 to 48,545 in 2024. However, despite the surge in applicants, the selection ratio remains only 7 to 8%, making the process fiercely competitive and increasingly stressful for students.

A Daunting Journey: The Emotional Toll

Initially hailed as a well-designed exam offering hope to deserving students, NEET has now evolved into a pressure cooker environment. The exponential growth in candidates, coupled with limited seats, has made it a daunting challenge for students, often crushing their dreams under the weight of unrealistic expectations.

“The relentless pursuit of a medical seat takes a staggering toll on students’ mental health,” says one expert. With over 20 lakh candidates competing for around 90,000 seats, the competition is cutthroat. Many students sacrifice their teenage years, studying for up to 18 hours a day to prepare, driven by anxiety and fueled by endless cups of coffee. The constant pressure from parents, teachers, and society makes it nearly unbearable for many.

Mental Health: A Growing Crisis

Mental health concerns among NEET aspirants have reached alarming levels. The intense stress and prolonged pressure have led to widespread cases of anxiety, depression, and sleep deprivation. Statistics reveal the severity of the issue: 72% of NEET aspirants experience anxiety and depression (Source: Fortis Healthcare); 61% feel stressed due to parental pressure (Source: NCERT); 45% suffer from sleep deprivation (Source: AIIMS); 12% of students report suicidal thoughts (Source: National Crime Records Bureau). Such extreme emotional distress can have devastating consequences, including decreased self-esteem, social isolation, and long-term psychological damage. Tragically, 1 in 5 students even consider suicide due to the immense exam pressure.

Addressing the Crisis: Solutions and Support

To mitigate these risks, experts suggest several measures to support students: Mindfulness and relaxation techniques can help reduce anxiety; Regular exercise and balanced diets can promote mental and physical well-being; Time management and frequent study breaks can prevent burnout; Open and honest communication with family can relieve some of the pressure; Students should be encouraged to seek professional help if needed.

Educational institutions also play a crucial role in supporting students. Schools and colleges can provide counselling services, stress management workshops, and offer flexible academic schedules to create a more balanced environment. Teachers should receive training to recognize mental health issues and promote holistic development beyond academics.

Conclusion: A Call for Reform

The NEET UG exam, originally intended to democratize access to medical education, has become a gruelling ordeal for many students. While competition is inevitable, the emotional toll it takes on young minds is too great to ignore. By acknowledging the pressures associated with NEET and taking steps to address mental health concerns, we can work toward a more compassionate and balanced system—one that doesn’t sacrifice well-being for success.

It is time to reconsider how we approach medical entrance exams and prioritize the mental health of students, ensuring that their dreams of becoming doctors don’t come at the cost of their mental well-being.

The writer is a NEET aspirant

By Sahil Ahmad Lone

