Police arrest notorious fraudster; warns public against deception

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Police have apprehended a habitual fraudster for allegedly duping an individual of a substantial sum of money. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and not fall victim to such deceitful schemes.

The accused, identified as Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, son of Mirza Ali Mohd Beigh from Khushipora HMT, was arrested following a complaint by Rinchen Angchok, a resident of Nang Leh, Ladakh. Beigh is accused of fraudulently extracting Rs 14,48,829 (14.5 lakhs) from Angchok by falsely promising to sanction a petrol pump on the Leh-Manali highway, leveraging his fake influence, police said in a statement issued here.

A case, FIR No. 117/24, has been registered at Police Station Parimpora, and the accused is now in custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that Beigh is a habitual offender with numerous fraudulent cases against him in the valley, including FIR No. 38/18 under sections 380, 109, 120 RPC at PS Baramulla; FIR No. 23/13 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471 RPC at PS Zadibal; and FIR No. 44/23 under sections 420, 468, 471, 120 B IPC at PS Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Srinagar

In addition, multiple complaints under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act have been lodged against him in various courts, and several non-bailable warrants for his arrest have been issued.

Investigations also revealed that Beigh’s modus operandi involved portraying himself as a person of significant influence. He often associated with political figures and participated in electoral processes to create a façade of security. By gaining the trust of his victims, he successfully defrauded them of large sums of money.

The police urge the public to remain cautious and verify the credentials of individuals claiming to have influential connections. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their nearest police station or by dialing 112.

