Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil distributes relief to fire-hit families

SRINAGAR: Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil on behalf of the organisation and its Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has expressed grief and sorrow over the damage of five residential houses and the burning of all properties in a terrible incident of fire at Batamaloo Srinagar, recently.

In a statement, Darul Khair on behalf of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the six affected families and emphasised the need for all possible help of the affected families.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, under the leadership of Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, visited Batamaloo Srinagar presented rice, flour, blankets and kitchen kits and other basic necessities to the seven affected families as aid and expressed solidarity with them.

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has again made it clear that the Millat-e-Kashmir is aware of the fact that Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil since its inception, has been providing financial and material support to the people in need during the calamities without discrimination of caste, creed and religion, and is engaged in rehabilitation of the victims as much as possible.

