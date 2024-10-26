North Kashmir Patients Face U-Turn Dilemma At SKIMS Bemina Hospital

The mandatory U-turn on the route to essential medical care creates dangerous delays for emergency patients, especially pregnant women. Urgent infrastructure changes are needed to ensure timely access to healthcare.

Access to medical facilities is a critical issue in many regions, and in north Kashmir, patients face significant challenges when trying to reach SKIMS Bemina Hospital. One of the most pressing problems is the mandatory U-turn at a nearby flyover, which adds an additional 4 to 5 kilometres to the journey. This detour poses serious complications, especially for emergency patients, pregnant women, and individuals with urgent medical needs.

The challenge of access patients travelling from north Kashmir must navigate through long distanced roads and often face delays due to traffic. The U-turn requirement necessitated by the hospital’s location means that those seeking immediate care must endure longer travel times. This can be particularly dangerous for emergency cases, where every second counts. For pregnant women, the situation is even more precarious. The added distance can exacerbate complications and increase anxiety during a critical time. Expecting mothers may be at risk of labour onset or other pregnancy-related emergencies that require swift medical attention. The physical strain of travelling an extended route can also be detrimental to both the mother and the unborn child.

Accidental injuries further highlight the severity of this issue. In situations where time is of the essence, the extra distance travelled due to the U-turn can have dire consequences. For instance, a person involved in a serious accident requires prompt medical intervention; delays caused by unnecessary detours could lead to worsening conditions or even fatalities. While there is an overhead footbridge near the hospital, it does not address the needs of those in critical situations. Pregnant women and patients with severe injuries often find it impossible to navigate such structures safely. The lack of accessible pathways for individuals requiring immediate care emphasizes the inadequacy of existing infrastructure in catering to emergency needs.

Local authorities should consider redesigning access points to the hospital, potentially creating a more direct route that minimizes travel distance for patients. Establishing a dedicated lane or access point for emergency vehicles could ensure that patients in urgent need receive timely care. Raising awareness about the issues faced by patients can help garner support for changes, encouraging community involvement and advocacy for better infrastructure. Engaging with policymakers to prioritize healthcare access can lead to long-term improvements in hospital infrastructure. The journey to SKIMS Bemina Hospital is fraught with obstacles for north Kashmir patients, particularly for those in emergency situations.

Addressing the U-turn issue and the inadequacies of existing pathways is crucial for ensuring that all patients can access the care they need without unnecessary delays. Immediate action and long-term planning are essential to safeguard the health and well-being of the community.

By Dr Mohmmad Idrees

[email protected]