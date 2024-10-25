Need to find ways for bonhomie to end bloodshed in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that there is a need to find ways for a bonhomie to end bloodshed in Kashmir.

Speaking with reporters, Farooq Abdullah, said that the attacks like yesterday will continue to happen in Kashmir till a proper solution is found.

“We know from where it comes. Such incidents are happening for the last 30 years. We are not going to be part of Pakistan then why is it doing so,” he said, adding that the country should look into it’s own issues and must not make J&K more weaker in terms of economy.

He appealed to find a solution to end the innocent killings and find a way for bonhomie as well.

He also paid tributes to the soldiers and porters killed in Gulmarg attack and apologised to their families for the losses.

Two porters and two soldiers were killed in a a terror attack in Botapathri area of Gulmarg area on Thursday evening—(KNO)