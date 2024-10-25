19.3 C
MP Sheikh Rashid leads protest in Srinagar over restoration of darbar move

By Reader correspondent
SRINAGAR – Member of Parliament Sheikh Rashid on Friday held a ‘peaceful’ protest outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar, demanding restoration of darbar move.

Speaking with reporters during the protest Rashid said that for years, government used to move between Jammu and Kashmir, but now people are unsure whether to go to Srinagar or Jammu to resolve their issues.

He said that many government files are stuck between the two cities, leaving peoples’ problems unresolved.

He also took a dig at chief minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of not fulfilling his promises to restore the darbar move. “Omar Abdullah had promised that after forming the government, he would restore darbar move. But he has failed to do so. People are suffering, and there is no clear direction,” he said.

