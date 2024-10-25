Concentrating to break cycle of violence, dismantle terror ecosystem in J&K: Northern Army Commander

Jammu: The northern army commander Lt Gen MV Suchindera Kumar Friday said that the army is putting in its efforts to break the cycle of violence and to dismantle the terror infrastructure in J&K.

In a statement issued here, the northern army commander in his address at the command said, in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, “our efforts are concentrating on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem, empowering youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports and reviving the rich historical and cultural legacy.”

He said that the core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship amongst the citizens and the soldiers, while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly amongst the youth.

“These initiatives have not only fostered greater community engagement but also supported the successful execution of kinetic operations in the region. Through integrated military & social outreach efforts, we are contributing to the broader process of Nation-building,” the army commander said.”Our endeavours in Kinetic and Non-kinetic operations have facilitated greater security. Anti Infiltration grid along the Line of Control and focused Counter Terrorism operations in the hinterland have ensured an environment of peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. ”

He said there is a synergy between the Indian Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, Police and Intelligence Agencies which has paid rich dividends.

“We are simultaneously focused on the capability development in the Northern Theatre. Multiagency infrastructure development drive is underway along the northern borders enhancing forward area connectivity. A variety of weapon platforms and equipment are under procurement. Major impetus has also been given to upgrade/overhaul/ modify and refurbish existing equipments to enhance the operational capability,” he said.

The northern army commander said that at the same time “you must be aware that the Foreign Secretary, Mr Vikram Misri in his statement on 21 Oct 2024 has stated that over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums”

He said as a result of these discussions, agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020.

The Indian Army is also a major participant in the Make In India initiative to transform itself into a modern, Atmanirbhar and technologically advanced force. Northern Command with its focus on Operations has itself remained at the forefront of this drive, he said.

The army officer said that “We are working in close coordination with the industry to develop niche technology equipments to further augment our capability”.

”In addition to our role in internal & external security of the nation, we are also focusing on carrying out development activities in the region. Operation Sadbhavana Projects are being undertaken to execute development activities in border / remote areas of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. We are providing quality education to a large number of students from the Union Territories in the Army Goodwill Schools.

Students are also being sponsored to study outside the Union Territories through Jammu & Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme and Army Public School residential School programs which are being conducted by us.”

“In the end, I would like to highlight the peace, prosperity and improved security situation in J&K due to concerted and synergised efforts of the Indian Army and all other agencies/ stake holders. Indian Army will forever strive to provide a secure environment to the people of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, “the army commander said—(KNO)