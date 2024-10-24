Razdan Top Among Higher Reaches Receive Light Snowfall

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Razdan Top experienced light snowfall on Wednesday amid the prediction of more light rain and snow during the next 24 hours, officials said.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said light snowfall occurred at the Razdan Top and its adjoining areas in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

The MeT official said that there was a forecast of a feeble Western Disturbance (WD) due to that the weather remained cloudy Wednesday and higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district experienced light snowfall early morning.

He said there is a possibility of very light rain and snow over the higher reaches of north Kashmir and higher reaches of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district towards late tonight or early morning of October 24. There is a possibility of light rainfall in the plains of north Kashmir during the period.

“There is no major weather activity in south and central Kashmir or in Jammu division during the next 24 hours”, he said.

The weather will generally remain dry from October 24 to October 27

The MeT official said that another feeble Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to hit during October 28 and 29 and can cause very light rain/light snow over higher reaches of north and central Kashmir towards evening/night.

Thereafter the weather will generally remain dry from October 30 to November 2, they said.

Currently the day and night temperatures are above normal in the Kashmir valley and likely to witness gradual drop with the onset of winter in Kashmir valley.

The farmers have been advised to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops and other farm operations during this period.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was recorded at 8.3 degree Celsius and it was 4.5 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of season.

The maximum temperature was also 3.3 degree Celsius above normal of 21.9 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday, the MeT office said.

