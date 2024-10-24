LG chairs 83rd University Council Meeting of KU

Says University’s Programmes Must Focus On Providing Innovative Solutions To Local Challenges

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 83rd Meeting of the University Council of the University of Kashmir, at Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor, Chancellor of the University, emphasised on introducing courses that help in promoting skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship among students. He advised that the University’s programmes must focus on providing innovative solutions to address the local challenges. He further asked the University to initiate requisite steps to start Under-Graduate courses in its main campus.

The University Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor, accorded in-principle approval to various agenda items and proposals including introduction of 4-year Innovative Bachelors Programme in “Design Your Degree” (DYD); adoption of Statutes governing Undergraduate Programmes as per NEP-2020; adoption of UGC guidelines for pursuit of two academic programmes simultaneously as per NEP-2020 and the constitution of Board of Studies for five-year Integrated Programmes.

The Council also approved the renaming of the Institute of Music & Fine Arts, University of Kashmir, in accordance with Government Order No. 1161-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 29-10-2021, after Shri Pran Krishan Kaul.

The University Council held detailed deliberations on several academic and administrative matters to bring further qualitative improvement in overall functioning of the University.

Earlier, Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir presented various Agenda items before the Council for approval and ratification. She also highlighted the various achievements of the University in academic, research and co-curricular activities. It was informed that the University of Kashmir has figured at 45th in the NIRF ranking.

Sh Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister; Ms. Sakeena Masood (Itoo), Minister for Higher Education; Shri Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Planning, Monitoring and Development Department; Dr. A.S.K. Sinha, other Council members and senior officials attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.