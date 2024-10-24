FBI initiates investigation in documents leak of potential Israel plans to attack Iran

WASHINGTON: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the leak of classified documents pertaining to the plans of Israel preparing a full retaliatory attack on Iran, extending the Middle East hostilities.

The White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby said that President Joe Biden’s administration is yet to ascertain whether the documents were leaked or hacked but at this point, the officials did not have any indication of “additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain”.

The FBI also confirmed that it was investigating the case and said that it was “working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.” The agency did not detail anything further related to the investigation or the case.

The documents, which were marked as Top Secret, first appeared on Telegram messaging and immediately were shared with the channels which were popular with Iranians.

The first document is titled “Israel: air force continues preparations for strike on Iran and conducts a second large-force employment exercise” and the second is “Israel: defense forces continue key munitions preparations and covert UAV activity almost certainly for a strike on Iran”.

On Monday, in a press conference, Kirby had said the US administration was “deeply disturbed” by the unauthorized release of the documents which detailed Israel’s plans to counter Iran.

Kirby, on Monday had said, “We’re deeply concerned, and the president remains deeply concerned, about any leakage of classified information into the public domain. That’s not supposed to happen, and it’s unacceptable when it does.”

The war hostilities in the Middle East began after the Gaza based Hamas militant group attacked Israel on October 7 last year and killed around 1,250 people, according to Israeli data.

