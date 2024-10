Srinagar: The body of a man hailing from Bemina was found in Srinagar’s Nowgam on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official said that the body was spotted by the locals near the Railway Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar, today.

He said the deceased was identified as Farooq Ahmad Handru (65), son of Ab Rahman Handru, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter—(KNO)