The Dark Consequences Of March Session In Kashmir: A Burden On Teachers And Students

Intense pressure on teachers and wasted winter months highlight urgent need for reform in Kashmir’s academic calendar to better serve students and educators alike

In Kashmir, the decision to hold annual examinations in March has long been debated, but its consequences continue to go unnoticed. While authorities may argue that the March session aligns with the national academic calendar, the impact on teachers, students, and the overall education system in the region has proven to be deeply problematic. The intense pressure placed on educators to complete the syllabus before winter vacations, coupled with the wastage of the long winter months, reveals a grim reality that demands serious attention.

Intense pressure on teachers

The academic calendar in Kashmir, already disrupted by frequent curfews, political unrest, and communication blackouts, is further strained by the March session. Teachers are left scrambling to complete the syllabus within an unreasonably short time frame. In a typical school year, the months from March to October are the most productive for academic progress. However, the introduction of the March session has created an overwhelming pressure to finish an entire year’s worth of material by December, before schools close for the harsh winter.

This results in hurried teaching, where the focus shifts from quality education to mere syllabus completion. Teachers, who are dedicated to shaping the future of their students, are forced to compromise on the depth of lessons, skipping important concepts or glossing over subjects that require more time and explanation. The long-term effect is evident in students’ shallow understanding of key topics, leading to poor academic outcomes.

Moreover, the stress and exhaustion faced by teachers during this crunch period can lead to burnout. Instead of fostering an environment conducive to learning, the pressure pushes educators to their limits, affecting their health and productivity. This scenario is far from ideal for students who rely on motivated and engaged teachers to guide them through their educational journey.

Wastage of winter months

The harsh winters in Kashmir, with temperatures dropping well below freezing, render many areas inaccessible and school infrastructure inadequate for teaching. Yet, the winter months, stretching from December to March could be a valuable time for revising and reinforcing the concepts learned during the academic year. Unfortunately, the shift to a March session renders these months effectively wasted.

Instead of utilizing this period for educational enrichment or preparatory work for the upcoming session, both teachers and students are left with little to no academic engagement. This long hiatus not only interrupts the continuity of learning but also leads to learning loss, with students often struggling to retain the knowledge they gained during the school year.

Furthermore, the concept of an extended winter break, while appealing for a short respite, actually contributes to widening educational gaps. Wealthier students, who can afford tuition or supplementary learning material during the winter, continue to thrive academically, while underprivileged students fall further behind due to the lack of access to resources. This inequity is exacerbated by the March session, which does not account for the diverse needs and circumstances of students across the region.

Disruption of local culture and traditions

The imposition of a national academic calendar on a region with a distinct climate and cultural rhythm also disrupts the traditional balance of life in Kashmir. Historically, winter has been a time for families to gather and engage in cultural activities, storytelling, and the passing down of traditional knowledge. The long break allowed students to partake in these cultural practices without the stress of impending exams or unfinished syllabi hanging over their heads.

With the March session, however, this cultural aspect is increasingly being neglected. Students are now expected to spend their winter break in a state of academic anxiety, preparing for exams or completing unfinished work. The loss of this cultural immersion is another subtle but significant consequence of the changed academic schedule.

A call for reform

The push for a March session may have been well-intentioned, aimed at synchronizing Kashmir’s academic calendar with the rest of the country, but it fails to consider the unique needs and challenges of the region. The current system, with its intense pressure on teachers and students, and the wastage of winter months, is clearly not sustainable.

A more pragmatic approach would be to reconsider the region’s academic calendar, aligning it with the local climate and cultural realities. Introducing a flexible schedule, where winter months are used for revision and skill-building rather than remaining idle, could mitigate the negative effects of the long winter break. Additionally, easing the pressure on teachers by extending the academic year or providing supplementary support would ensure that students receive a thorough and meaningful education.

In conclusion, the dark consequences of the March session in Kashmir are far-reaching and cannot be ignored. It is time for education authorities to recognize these challenges and work towards a system that supports both educators and students, fostering an environment of learning that suits the unique needs of Kashmir. Without meaningful reform, the region’s education system risks falling further behind, to the detriment of an entire generation.

By Nasir Bhat

[email protected]