IUST organizes extension visit under AYUSH International Conference

AWANTIPORA: The Centre for Ayush Sciences, Islamic University of Science and Technology organized an extension tour of scholars, conference delegates, UDMA members and medical professionals to the High-Altitude Daksum Herbal Garden.

Led by Dr. Arsheed A. Ganaie, Coordinator Centre for AYUSH, the tour was aimed to introduce participants to the cultivation, management, and therapeutic applications of various high-altitude medicinal plants. Over thirty different medicinal plant species were identified and discussed. Dr Ganie said that IUST is working on increased integration of traditional medical practices and knowledge with contemporary systems in alignment with the objectives of IKS initiatives.

Pertinently, IUST organized an International Conference under the aegis of the Centre for AYUSH Sciences which was inaugurated by Director General CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH, GoI and saw participation of renowned experts and scientists with a focus on knowledge exchange and collaborative research.

