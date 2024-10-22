Recruitment Module Of New Militant Group ‘Tareek Labaik Ya Muslim’ Busted In Kashmir: CIK

Srinagar: The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday busted recruitment module newly formed militant group Tareek Labaik Ya Muslim, officials said.

“CIK conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, a police officer told GNS.

During the operation, he said, “a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organization ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM) was dismantled,”.

This group, he said is believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

” It was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as ‘@ Baba Hamas, the officer said.

Further details would be shared later, the officer said.(GNS)