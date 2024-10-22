11.7 C
Srinagar
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
type here...
Latest

Recruitment Module Of New Militant Group ‘Tareek Labaik Ya Muslim’ Busted In Kashmir: CIK

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

Srinagar: The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday busted recruitment module newly formed militant group Tareek Labaik Ya Muslim, officials said.

“CIK conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, a police officer told GNS.

During the operation, he said, “a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organization ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM) was dismantled,”.

This group, he said is believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

” It was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as ‘@ Baba Hamas, the officer said.

Further details would be shared later, the officer said.(GNS)

Previous article
LG Says ‘Brutal’ Attack Will Be Avenged

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

LG Says ‘Brutal’ Attack Will Be Avenged

Financial assistance announced