LG Says ‘Brutal’ Attack Will Be Avenged

Visits Injured Labourers At SKIMS Hospital

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of civilians, who were injured in Gagangir terror attack.

Team of senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of the injured and medical procedures being followed. The Lt Governor has also directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families.

The Lt Governor has directed for a coordinated anti-terror op and asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come. The Lt Governor has posted on X: “Visited the Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of construction workers, who were injured in Gagangir terror attack. I pray for their speedy recovery. Directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families.

The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I’ve asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come”.

Later Lieutenant Governor visited the family of Sh Shashi Abrol, who was killed by Terrorists at Gagangir in Ganderbal on Sunday.

The Lt Governor offered his condolences and assured the family members that the terrorists responsible for the Martyrdom of Sh Shashi Abrol will be neutralized soon.

He also assured the family of all assistance and support from the administration. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family of the martyr civilian in this hour of grief. Government will take care of the welfare, job and education of the next of kin, he said.