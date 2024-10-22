Newly-elected MLAs take oath

SRINAGAR: Newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, along with 85 others today took oath as members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker, Mubarik Gul, administered oath to the elected members of the J&K Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister was the first to take the oath followed by his council of ministers and other MLAs.

Congratulating the newly elected MLA’s, Pro-tem Speaker expressed hope that they would raise the issues related to the public welfare in a total professional manner. He exhorted upon the legislators to work collectively so that the journey takes a smooth and steady pace for welfare of the people. He said that the Omar Abdullah led government will take everyone along for steering Jammu and Kashmir towards new heights of peace, progress and prosperity. He also thanked all the concerned departments for making all the arrangements for smooth conduct of the oath ceremony.

The Pro-tem Speaker also announced that Omar Abdullah has vacated the Budgam assembly seat while retaining the Ganderbal constituency.

This marks the first time in a decade that Jammu and Kashmir has an elected assembly.

The last elections were held in 2014, leading to a coalition government formed by the PDP and BJP, which collapsed in June 2018. After the BJP’s abrogation of Article 370, there were growing demands for elections. However, they were delayed until the Supreme Court, while upholding the abrogation, directed the Election Commission of India to hold elections in September 2024.

The elections were held in three phases—September 18, September 25, and October 1. The NC-Congress alliance won 48 seats, two more than required to form a government, defeating the BJP. Omar Abdullah was sworn in as Chief Minister on October 16, along with five cabinet members, including Deputy Chief Minister Sur Choudhary, who seated BJP state president Ravinder Raina in Nowshera, Rajouri district.

