How Does Google Track Your Location Without GPS And How To Stop It

NEW DELHI: Location tracking can be incredibly useful—it’s great when an app can quickly show you nearby restaurants or gas stations. However, it also raises privacy concerns that some of Google’s competitors highlight in their marketing. While many users are aware that Google tracks their movements through Google Maps, not everyone realises that Android devices also monitor activities through various built-in apps.

If you’re keen on stopping your phone from tracking your movements, there are ways to disable this feature for most apps. Just keep in mind that doing so may limit the functionality of many applications, including rideshare, weather, and mapping apps. In this article, explore how to stop location tracking and how to delete your location history.

How does Google track your location without GPS enabled?

Wi-Fi positioning

Google uses the location data from Wi-Fi networks your device connects to or detects. When your device is within range of a Wi-Fi router, it can triangulate your location based on the signal strength and the known locations of the Wi-Fi access points.

Database of Wi-Fi networks

Google maintains a vast database of Wi-Fi network locations collected from users’ devices. This data helps improve location accuracy even without GPS.

Cell tower triangulation

Your device communicates with nearby cell towers, and by measuring signal strength from multiple towers, Google can estimate your location. This method is less accurate than GPS but can still provide a general location.

Bluetooth devices

Google can use Bluetooth signals from nearby devices, such as beacons in retail stores or public places, to determine your location. When your device detects these signals, it can identify your proximity to specific locations.

IP address

When you connect to the internet, your device is assigned an IP address. This address can give a rough estimate of your location based on the geographical area assigned to the ISP (Internet Service Provider). While this method is less precise, it can help determine the general area you are in.

User input

Location sharing: If you manually input your location or share it with Google services (like Google Maps), this information can help refine your location even if GPS isn’t available.

Sensor data

Accelerometer and gyroscope: Devices often have sensors that can track movement and orientation. By analysing this data, Google can infer changes in your location, especially when combined with other positioning methods.

Geofencing

App permissions: Apps that have permission to access your location can use these methods to create geofences, triggering notifications or actions based on your proximity to specific areas, even without GPS.

How to stop Google tracking via browser?

First, let’s prevent Google from storing your data.

Step 1: Navigate to ‘My Activity.” This is easier on a desktop.

Step 2: Under “My Google Activity,” you’ll see three types of activity: ‘Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History.’ You can access each category by selecting the corresponding button.

Step 3: A more efficient approach is to click on ‘Activity Controls’ in the left-hand menu, where all three controls are listed along with options for ad personalization.

Managing activity settings

‘Web & app activity’ tracks everything you do on Google apps and services. You can turn this off completely or keep it on while preventing it from saving your history. You can also disable ‘Include voice and audio activity’ to stop Google from saving your interactions with Google Assistant.

Next, focus on ‘Location History,’ which records where you’ve been with your device. Click on the arrow next to ‘Devices on this account’ to see all devices currently tracking your location, including any old phones you may no longer use. You can also manage your ‘YouTube History,’ which encompasses your search and watch history, and control ‘Personalized Ads,’ which tailor ads based on your history.

Deleting collected data

To delete previously collected data:

Return to the My Google Activity page and click on ‘Delete activity by’ in the left-hand menu.

A pop-up will appear, allowing you to delete activity based on various timeframes: Last hour, Last day, All time, or Custom range.

For ‘Custom range,’ select specific dates. If you opt for ‘All time,’ you can filter by services such as ads or Chrome. Click ‘Next’ when ready.

You’ll see a preview of activities set for deletion. If everything looks good, select ‘Delete.’

To secure your history, select ‘Manage all Web & App Activity’ under ‘Activity Controls’ and enable ‘Manage My Activity verification.’ This requires a password to access or delete your history.

If you prefer not to worry about manual deletions, you can enable auto-delete for each category on the Activity Controls page, choosing to automatically delete activity after three, 18, or 36 months.

How to stop Google tracking on an Android device?

On a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy, go to ‘Settings’ and type ‘Activity controls’ in the search box. Tap when it appears. For Galaxy users, you may be directed to the ‘More privacy settings’ page. Find and tap ‘Activity controls.’ The steps are similar for both devices.

Step 1: If you have multiple Google accounts, select the one you wish to manage.

Step 2: Here, you can turn off or pause various activities, set auto-delete options, and manage your activity timeline.

Toggle location tracking in quick settings

To toggle location tracking on or off as needed:

Step 1: Swipe down from the top of the screen to access ‘Quick Settings,’ where you’ll find various icons.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Location’ icon to enable or disable the feature.

If the icon isn’t visible, swipe across to see more options. If it’s still not there, tap the pencil icon to edit your available icons.

How to disable location tracking on Android?

If you wish to stop your phone from recording your location without blocking all activities:

Access the ‘Location’ settings by long-pressing the ‘Location’ icon in Quick Settings.

On the ‘Location’ page, toggle off the ‘Use location’ feature.

However, keep in mind that “Use location” can depend on various sensors, including GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks. To fully disable location tracking, tap ‘Location services’ for additional toggles, which may include:

Emergency location service: Keeps emergency services informed about your location during emergencies.

Google location accuracy: Enhances location precision using Wi-Fi and other services.

Google location history: Directs you to manage your location history.

Google location sharing: Manages shared location settings with family or friends.

Wi-Fi and bluetooth scanning: Allows scanning for nearby networks and devices, which can enhance location accuracy.

How to disable location tracking for specific apps?

If you want to restrict location tracking for specific apps:

Step 1: Go to the ‘Location’ settings.

Step 2: Tap ‘App location permissions’ (for Pixel) or ‘App permissions’ (for Galaxy).

Step 3: Here, you’ll see all apps with location access permissions. You can change these to “Allow all the time,” “Allow only while using the app,” “Ask every time,” or “Don’t allow.” You can also decide if the app can use “precise location,” which utilises more than just GPS.

How to delete location history in Google Maps?

You can also delete your location history through Google Maps on Android:

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner, then tap ‘Timeline.’

Step 3: Select the three dots in the upper right corner, then tap ‘Settings and Privacy.’

Step 4: Scroll down to ‘Delete all Location History.’ A pop-up will ask you to acknowledge that some apps may not function correctly after deletion. Check the box and select ‘Delete.’

You also have the option to delete location history within a specific date range or set the app to auto-delete history after three, 18, or 36 months.

