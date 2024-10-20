LG Clears Cabinet Resolution On Statehood

Omar-Led Govt Says It Will Be Beginning Of ‘Healing Process’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Centre to restore the statehood to the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has passed a resolution urging Union Government to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir,” an official spokesperson said.

The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form.

The restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and Government of India for restoration of statehood.

Protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly elected government’s policy.

An official spokesperson said that the Chief Minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

The Cabinet also decided summoning of the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on 4th of November 2024 and advised Lieutenant Governor to summon and address the Legislative Assembly.

The draft address of the Lieutenant Governor to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed.

The Council also made recommendation to the LG for appointment of Mubarik Gul as Protem Speaker who will administer oath to the elected members of the Legislative Assembly on 21st October 2024. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor subsequently has issued the order of appointing Mubarik Gul as Protem Speaker till the election of the Speaker is held.

Political parties on Friday described the resolution only on statehood and not on Article 370 as an “utter surrender” and a departure from the stand of the ruling National Conference.

Various political parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), denounced the move, reminding the NC of its poll promise to “strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019”, and saying it was a departure from the pre-election stand.