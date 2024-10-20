The Healing Power Of Words: Transforming Pain Into Peace

In moments of hardship, the act of expressing and receiving words can provide profound solace, fostering emotional connection through literature, poetry and personal storytelling.

In times of hardship, in dark nights, in challenging circumstances, amid struggles during trials and tribulations, words become the most powerful source of healing. Words have the ability to hurt and break someone, but at the same time, they have the power to heal and uplift a broken soul. They have the capability of making, shaping, and restoring wounds and sorrows. The right words can offer peace and mental stability, providing hope and solace for better things. Words, as a weapon of healing, can sometimes help someone forget the most unforgettable traumas. Healing and finding peace through words—whether through self-expression, receiving comfort, or engaging with written words—can be a profound and transformative process.

The first step towards healing (through words) includes articulating one’s emotions. When someone experiences trauma, depression, etc., their feelings remain inside, and they become silent. However, expressing themselves through speaking or writing can help them release some of the burden they carry. Journaling, for example, is a therapeutic tool often recommended by psychologists. It allows people to process their emotions on a personal level. This tool helps individuals overcome their disturbances and move towards recovery. Similarly, talking with friends, siblings, trusted colleagues, etc., can have a profound impact on the healing journey. This simple act of being heard can help break down the isolation and suffering.

At the same time, receiving comfort through words is also very powerful. Words of kindness, empathy, encouragement, etc., can help a lot while dealing with the roughest and toughest times of our lives. These words constantly remind us that suffering and hardships are just a part of life, and with time, everything is going to be fine.

Poetry, books, and spiritual texts have served as sources of healing for those in distress. In poetry, countless poets have worked and contributed significantly to this field. Most famous personalities like Jaun Elia, Parveen Shakir, Allama Iqbal, Waseem Barelvi, Ahmad Faraz, Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, etc., in Urdu, and many others in English and other languages, have written their poetry in such a manner that it has become therapeutic for almost every individual. Whenever we read or listen to their poetry, we feel relieved. They include almost every aspect of life and cover all these stages in a very clear and impressive manner. Similarly, reading the words of poets like Maulana Rumi—one of the greatest poets—can make one feel understood, even across centuries. The writings of all these poets tap into universal experiences of love, loss, hope, despair, etc., creating a bridge between the individual and the collective experience of humanity.

Religious and spiritual texts play a significant role in healing broken souls. Their words contain wisdom, hope, encouragement, and perspective in times of suffering. Verses from the Quran are the best example of this. Quranic verses provide comfort and reassurance in difficult times.

Beyond individual acts of expression and comfort, literature as a whole is a powerful tool for emotional healing. When we read stories, whether fictional or real, we are able to understand different aspects of life, gaining insights into struggles, triumphs, and transformations. Stories in novels and short stories inspire many people to face their own problems, giving them new perspectives and emotional relief. This form of healing through words encourages readers to reflect on their own situations and to see them in a different, often more hopeful, light. Readers are able to come out of their sorrows to a great extent.

In ancient times, people used words for healing through storytelling. In earlier times, people would gather in temples, mosques, homes, etc., to share and hear stories with one another. This was like a medium of comfort for them.

Memoirs and autobiographical writings are another powerful example of healing through words. Writers have shared their life stories, inspiring and motivating countless individuals. “Wings of Fire,” an autobiography by the renowned personality APJ Abdul Kalam, is an example of this, serving as a great source of inspiration. By sharing their pain, they also open doors for others to confront and heal their own.

Words are not mere sounds or symbols; they are a force. They can harm, but they can also heal. Whether through the expression of personal pain, receiving comfort from others, engaging with literature, or practising positive self-talk, the power of language plays a central role in the journey towards emotional and psychological healing. In times of suffering, words offer us a way to process, connect, and transform our pain into growth. In this sense, healing through words is not just a possibility—it is an essential part of the human experience.

The writer is a student at the Government Degree College (GDC) Sogam, Lolab

By Peerzada Madiha

[email protected]