LG Sinha, Omar Abdullah condemn killing of migrant worker in Shopian

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah Saturday condemned the killing of a migrant worker in south Kashmir’s Shapian district yesterday.

In a post on X, LG Sinha, said that the security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of a vendor Ashok Chauhan in Shopian by cowardly terrorists. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with his family. Our security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice. My thoughts are with his family members and friends in this time of grief. I have directed the Jammu Kashmir Police & District Administration to extend all the support,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the migrant workers killing, stating that these attacks are abhorrent and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased,” he said.

Bullet-riddler body of a migrant worker, identified as Ashok Chauhan of Bihar, was found in Waduna area of Zainapora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday—(KNO)